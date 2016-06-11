South GA teams meet at Darton St. for camp

With only the month of June to work with their teams, high school basketball coaches in south Georgia are trying to make the most of those 30 days.

Twenty teams brought their games to Albany for the annual L&G Team Camp held at Darton State Friday.

Former Darton State head coach Lea Henry runs the show, and says the teams gain a lot.

"The coaches obviously understand how important it is to get the kids playing and working hard on their game," Henry says. "This year, we've even got middle school and JV teams. They're very competitive, but the coaches also do a great job of making sure this is about getting better."

Like any summer camp or league, the focus is gaining game experience and getting better for the upcoming season.

As a former coach, Henry knows these scrimmage games can help the coaches as much as the players.

"They're obviously evaluating the talent they have. But it also gives them the opportunity to work on some new things," she says. "I've noticed a lot of times they're allowing their assistant coaches to get some experience coaching the team while they sit back and evaluate."

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.