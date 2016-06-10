Pelham holds Lil' Hornet football camp

The south Georgia heat didn't bother the youngsters at Pelham's first annual Lil' Hornet Camp.

Dondrial Pinkins, several other Pelham High coaches, and a few Hornet players acted as coaches, and the players got to participate in a Hornet Ball tournament to close out the day.

Pinkins says this camp can help bring the community together in favor of the Hornet program.

"It's a chance for them to come out and hang out with the players, hang out with the coaches, and just have a good time," Pinkins says. "We had several sponsors in the community, and it's been a great turnout for the first year."

Pinkins says this is a camp he hopes to continue and grow next summer.

