Lee Co. works to preserve newly discovered documents

The Lee County Courthouse is turning 100 years old next year, and there are plans to restore the courthouse for the centennial celebration.

Part of those plans is to analyze and preserve a collection of documents and artifacts found in the attic of the courthouse.

"What is interesting about about being up here and taking a look at this stuff is it is a time capsule that you can see what was going on in the past in our county," said Jim Wright, Lee County Code Enforcement officer.

Wright is taking on the duty of sorting all of these documents out.

"When the county thought of this they asked me about looking into this, of course I contacted the professionals to get them in here," said Wright.

"With what we do at Thronateeska with our South Georgia archives and the facilities we have we just have some of the means and the resources to assist with the project and we are up here seeing just how we can help," said Tommy Gregors, Thronateeska Heritage Center director.

Gregors said some of the documents will be trashed, but many must be archived.

"Well there are vital records and that's records that are essential to starting back up a government after a disaster so if they are lost, they need to be duplicated and stored off-site," said Gregors.

Selecting which documents to trash and which to treasure will be decided with the help of the historians at Thronateeska.

"Thronateeska has been in business since 1959, and so we have been a repository of South Georgia's history and we have history from all over South Georgia," said Gregors.

Just what the county ultimately chooses to do with these historic documents is to be determined.

