Dawson mayor rejects plea deal, awaits trial date

In a statement Thursday, Dawson Mayor Christopher Wright said he turned down a plea deal that would have allowed him to avoid prison.

He said, however, it would have made him a "slave to the government" for 20 years.

"And just as before, I have fought to save my life and I will fight to save it again," said Wright.

Wright was named as a co-conspirator in Milton Johnson's the trial in February.

The female victim, 11 or 12 years old at the time, testified that Wright had sex with her before he was elected mayor.

Two women who also testified in that trial that they had sex with the child.

They accepted 20 year probation terms for their testimony.

No trial date for Wright has been set.

