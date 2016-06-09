Cavs coaching staff prepping for ASU transition

The Darton State baseball staff is spending their last few weeks as Cavaliers hosting the program's final baseball camp. But they're also preparing to be Golden Rams.

On July 1, they'll trade in the red and white for the blue and gold of Albany State.

The coaches are going through the process of getting NCAA-certified. After that, it's time to hit the road to recruit.

Hemmings says the work as head coach of the Golden Rams began a few weeks ago, and he's already making the goals clear for Albany State.

"We were wrapping up our stuff at Darton, but if anybody knows me, we've already started making plans. I'm not going to sit still very long," Hemmings says. "We've already started reaching out and seeing what it's going to take. We don't want to just compete in the SIAC. We want to be a Division II school that competes at any level in any conference."

Hemmings says he's excited to keep his current staff intact. He thinks that will also help with the transition.

