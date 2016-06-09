Cordele's Tyler selected 38th overall by Rockies

Former Crisp County star Robert Tyler heard his name called on the first night of the 2016 MLB Draft, being selected 38th overall by the Colorado Rockies.

Despite being projected as a day one pick, Tyler admits he was still anxious.

"I've been a nervous wreck all day," he told WALB over the phone. "It was good to finally get it out of the way. I just really appreciate the Rockies investing in me."

As a college junior, Tyler can choose to not sign with Colorado and return to Georgia. He says that's a decision he will make over the next few days.

"We'll just have to figure that out. As of now, I'm just hanging out with my family," Tyler says. He says the decision will come after discussions with his family and his advisor.

The Dawgs' righty went 10-10 with a 3.62 ERA in 35 games in Athens. He struck out 182 batters in 179 innings over three seasons. If he does sign, Tyler says he just wants to pitch, whether it's as a starter or from the bullpen.

"I'm just going to go out there and do what they tell me to do," he says. "I'm just going to throw the ball and see what happens."

Tyler was picked in the 28th round by Baltimore in 2013, but did not sign and went to Georgia.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.