VSU student heading to Washington DC

The conference discusses gender equality issues and ideas on how women can continue to move forward. (Source: WALB)

Tamelonie Thomas was invited to attend the first United State of Women Conference in Washington DC. (Source: WALB)

One VSU student is getting the opportunity of a lifetime.

Tamelonie Thomas was invited to attend the first United State of Women Conference in Washington DC.

The conference discusses gender equality issues and ideas on how women can continue to move forward.

It's a topic Thomas said she's very passionate about.

"I'm just really motivated to get to know these different women that are going to attend, and being able to learn from them and bring back those things to Valdosta and VSU so we can help our community," explained Thomas.

The summit will host speakers from all over the world.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.