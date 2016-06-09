DJJ program manager fired after state investigation

The case has been referred to the Clay County District Attorney's office. (Source: WALB)

The Program Manager of a South Georgia Juvenile office has been fired following a state investigation into grant funds.

Cassandra Scott was fired Friday from her job with the Department of Juvenile Justice for Randolph, Terrell, Clay and Quitman Counties.

According to a statement from the DJJ, Georgia's Inspector General was investigating how grant money was being used by the office after getting information about "inappropriate expenditures."

The case has been referred to the Clay County District Attorney's office.

DA Craig Earnest could not be reached for a comment on Thursday.

