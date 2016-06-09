Special needs children head to camp

The camp is hosting 31 special needs kids. (Source: WALB)

Special needs kids from all across South Georgia are participating in a week long summer camp.

"I love Camp Arrow with everybody!" explains camper Robert Small.

Camp Arrow is hosting 31 special needs this week.

"It's good I have a lot of fun here," says camper Sadie Parrish.

Campers participate in crafts, music, horseback riding, and a dance.

"They have such a good time and they love interacting with their counselors," says camp co-director Susan Ezra, "They feel really cool and their counselors make them feel really cool."

Counselors work side by side with each of the campers, and many of those campers come back year after year.

"This is my fifth year!" exclaims Parrish.

It's an experience counselors say is rewarding to watch.

"It's a wonderful feeling to see them and to see how they grow from year to year," explains Ezra.

Counselors say the best part is watching the kids have fun, but they certainly gain from the experience as well.

"Camp Arrow changed my life. I love kids with special needs and there's really no experience like it," Ezra says.

