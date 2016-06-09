'Hungry Heroes' helps service members

Each box helps feed a family of 4 for up to a week (Source: WALB)

Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia is working to help some local heroes. The organization kicked off its "Hungry Heroes" campaign Wednesday, June 8.

The campaign gives boxes of food to active duty, reserve, and retired service men and women throughout the summer. Each box helps provide a family of four with meals for up to a week.

Second Harvest planned on giving away 120 boxes on the first day of the event, but only gave out 25.

Food bank officials say there is a negative stigma with needing food assistance but they hope to end some of that stigma with this campaign.

"We think one of the main barriers to us being able to distribute more food is the stigma associated with needing to ask for help," explains Eliza McCall with Second Harvest, "It's hard for people to say that they need food assistance."

Second Harvest will be giving out food boxes at the Valdosta American Legion starting at 3 p.m on these days throughout the summer:

Wednesday, June 29

Wednesday, July 13

Wednesday, July 27

