MOST WANTED: Lanier hit & run driver

MOST WANTED: Lanier hit & run driver

Truck involved in hit & run crash (Source: Lanier County Sheriff's Office) Truck involved in hit & run crash (Source: Lanier County Sheriff's Office)
LANIER CO., GA (WALB) -

The Lanier County Sheriff's Office is trying to track down the driver of a truck involved in a hit & run crash.

This is a picture taken of the 4-door Chevy Silverado shortly after the hit & run over the weekend at River Road and Homerville Highway.

The driver struck a car driven by Monica Salazar.  Her child was also in the car but neither were seriously hurt.

The driver is described as tall, white man with a skinny build and blonde hair. He could be in late 20's or early 30's .

The truck has a lift, black rims, and loud exhaust.

If you know who the driver is or see this truck contact the Lanier County Sheriff's Office.

