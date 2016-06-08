ASU wins another SIAC Citizenship Award

The Albany State Golden Rams have developed themselves as one of the top athletic programs in the SIAC. Turns out, they're doing pretty well off the field as well.

Albany State has been awarded the SIAC Citizenship Award. It's the fourth time the Golden Rams have earned the honor in the last six years.

ASU student-athletes raised over $2700 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and participated over 30 community service projects last year.

"For them to be as active as they are in their sports and with full academic loads and everything else going on, they take their time without any gripes to give back to the community," says ASU Student-Athlete Advisory Council advisor Stan McCormick. "This community loves Albany State, and they want to give that back. You have to be proud of them."

Athletic programs received points for public service, Make-A-Wish contributions, and attendance in the conference's Student Athlete Advisory Council meetings.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.