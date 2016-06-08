UPDATE: Voting extended for Monroe High contest

They're in the running for Best High School through Steve Harvey's Neighborhood Awards. (Source:WALB)

An Albany school needs your help to earn national recognition.

Monroe High School is in the running to be named the Best High School in the Steve Harvey Neighborhood Awards.

The voting spot for the school was not present on the voting page for quite some time, but is now one of the selection options.

Organizers have extended the voting deadline because of this issue.

Monroe is competing against two school from Washington, DC, and two from Detroit.

You can vote at this LINK.

