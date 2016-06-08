Veterans get free health care at VA Health Clinic

Thousands of South Georgia veterans are taking advantage of free health care, but many others aren't taking advantage of the clinic set up for them.

The VA Health Clinic is located on the Marine Corps Logistics Base and it opened nearly two years ago.

It stays busy with somewhere between 4,000 and 5,000 people registered to use the services there.

"There is a great need and we have so many veterans out there that are constantly registering and try to get enrolled into the system. We are not at that stopping point that we have them all right now," said Nurse Manager Dr. Ophelia Thomas.

Veterans can enroll for health services first by filling out paperwork to see if they are eligible. Veterans can go to the Human Resources Office near the main gate at MCLB and see the VA Eligibility Clerk to sign up.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.