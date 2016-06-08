Advocates trying to spread the word about Lupus

Lupus advocates in Tifton are working to get the word out about the disease. (Source: WALB)

Lupus advocates in Southwest Georgia are making a push to get the word out about the disease.

Survivor Pat McKinnon has been linking up with others affected by Lupus in Tifton.

McKinnon uses the group, which she has come to call her 'Lupus Sisters', and her Facebook page to post facts about the rare illness.

The American College of Rheumatology has also received a grant that will be used to research Lupus in the region.

"There just aren't enough rheumatology health professionals, physicians and otherwise in Southwest Georgia. So, this is of great value," said Physician Assistant Ben Smith.

"I realized when I started meeting other ladies, my lupus sisters, that you know what, I might need to do something. From then, I have been non-stop," explained McKinnon.

McKinnon said that you can support the cause through her Lupus community Facebook page.

