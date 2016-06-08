HEAT Program helps residents pay utilities

The Tifton area municipal gas authority has been recognized by the HEAT Council. (Source: WALB)

The Tifton area municipal gas authority has been recognized by the HEAT Council as a top performer.

Residents and the city can donate to a fund set up by the non-profit organization.

That money is then distributed to help cover the costs of utility bills for low-income families.

"I think it exhibits where Tifton is now politically and in the community, that we are achieving great steps in every facet," said Utilities Manager Pete Pyrzenski.

Almost 2,000 people from the area contributed to the fund.

