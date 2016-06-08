Internet service leaves without warning

Many Lowndes County residents are upset their internet and cable was discontinued without warning.

The group TAP Broadband posted a message to its Facebook page stating "economic times" caused it to cancel services in Georgia.

Some citizens say they never received any notification about the cancellation other than the Facebook post.

The company's building has since been completely emptied as well.

Corey Carroll used the internet and cable service. He says he's just upset he found out about the cancellation through Facebook.

"I would've been satisfied if they would have let us know what they were planning on doing. They didn't contact us to let us know to look out for delays and they didn't contact us to let us know they were shutting down," says Carroll.

We reached out to TAP Broadband but they have not responded yet to comment.

