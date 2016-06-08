The Zoo at Chehaw Welcomes Red Wolf Pups

This red wolf pup is being weighed at its veterinary check up. (Source: Chehaw)

A less than two month of red wolf pup at Chehaw. (Source: Chehaw)

One of the new red wolf pups at the Zoo at Chehaw. (Source: Chehaw)

The Zoo at Chehaw is welcoming new additions to its family today.

Six red wolf pups were born at Chehaw on April 21st.

After their veterinary exams last night, they were transferred into the main exhibit, to be with their parents.

Zoo officials are thrilled, saying this is the biggest red wolf litter so far this year, in the world.

This is crucial, because there are fewer than 50 red wolves left in the wild, by current estimations.

It's important to the species in general, for the captive population, and the wild population," said Ben Roberts, Director of Animal Care.

In the coming years, The Zoo at Chehaw hopes to add a red wolf recovery center, with four to six more exhibits.

