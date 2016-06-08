JROTC cadets travel to MCLB for training

Fifteen Marine Corps JROTC cadets from across the country traveled 500 miles from Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the Marine Base in Albany, so they could practice rappelling down 50 feet.

"This is our first year coming out here, we decided to come out here to see what kind of support and training they could provide for us. So far it has been tremendous," said Sergeant Major Rickey Justice.

First the MCLB Fire Department prepped the rappelling gear for the cadets. "We make sure they're all safe on the ground," said MCLB Fire Captain Sean Edmonson.



Then they sent them up the training tower. "They will double check their safety harnesses, all the safety ropes are double checked. Then, our team on top of the training tower will be lowering them down as they rappel down the tower," said Edmonson.

Once the cadets are strapped in, there is only one way down. "I think it definitely instilled some more courage in me, you know, kind of faced my fears," said Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Shawn Carline.

Seeing his cadets improve their confidence is why Sergeant Major Justice loves his job. "Once they come down, you turn around and walk back this way, you can see a 100 percent change in their whole demeanor," said Justice.

These cadets will be here the rest of the week conducting even more training exercises, before they make the trip back to Louisiana.

The purpose of this week's training is to boost the confidence of these cadets, and to preparing them to use these rappelling skills in future military situations.

