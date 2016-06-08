Dawson Mayor indicted; Posts bond, and released

Wright did not post bond, and is in jail (WALB image)

Christopher Wright, one of the youngest mayors elected in Georgia, was indicted by a Terrell County grand jury, according to Pataula Circuit District Attorney Craig Earnest.

Wright faces five charges: aggravated child molestation, aggravated sodomy, child molestation, rape, and aggravated rape.

Wright appeared before Magistrate Judge Linda Freeman Wednesday afternoon. Terrell County Superior Court Judge Joe Bishop set his bond at $50,000. He posted the bond late Wednesday afternoon, and walked out of the Terrell County jail.

Judge Bishop also presided over the February trial of Milton Johnson, who was convicted for molesting and raping two young children, a boy and a girl, during the ages of 11 and 12 years old.

During that trial, the young female victim told jurors that Wright was brought to the house by Johnson, and had sex with her.

It took jurors two hours to convict Johnson on 17 counts, including rape, aggravated sexual battery and child molestation.

Johnson, 51, was ordered to serve eight life sentences, after he was convicted of using a child as a sexual object for himself and other adults.

Wright turned himself in to the Terrell County Jail at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Authorities described Wright's demeanor during his booking at the Terrell County Jail as "calm".

He was also calm when he made his first appearance before Judge Freeman on Wednesday, even with a small smile on his face.

"I am quite sure he is worried about it, he didn't act as though he was. He was very calm, very nice, that's the best way I can describe," said Terell County Sheriff John Bowens.

Earnest would not speculate about when Wright will go to trial.

Wright is still the mayor of Dawson, but the governor could appoint an ethics panel to recommend whether Wright should be suspended.

