Beat the rush: Get back-to-school vaccinations now - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Beat the rush: Get back-to-school vaccinations now

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Dougherty County health officials are urging parents to bring their children in during the early weeks of summer break for back-to-school immunizations.

They say waiting until the last minute can mean longer waiting times.

Immunization Coordinator Beverly Reid says they often hit capacity early in the morning for immunization appointments during those last few weeks of summer break. Wait times can often be over an hour.

"Imagine that you're at a sale and someone says, 'A dollar sale!,'" Reid said. "You can imagine everyone is going to swarm to that sale. At the start of school, that's how getting your immunization is."

Reid says coming in during their "lull times" will provide an opportunity for "top notch" service.

"Not saying you don't get it all the time," Reid said, "but just imagine, we get a little bit of time to spend one on one with you. We can provide more information for you, some education."

Parents should bring an ID and insurance card. The Dougherty County Health Department is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The state of Georgia has immunization requirements for children entering schools and daycare facilities. For information on age-specific vaccines, visit the Southwest Georgia Public Health website.

The first day of school in Dougherty County is August second.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Valdosta person shot; flown for treatment

    Friday, June 2 2017 10:30 AM EDT2017-06-02 14:30:15 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

    The Valdosta Police Department responded to Bemiss Road about 6:30 Thursday evening,  to a report of someone being shot. They found a victim had been shot once the torso area. 

    More >>

  • Albany police urge ATV safety

    Albany police urge ATV safety

    Thursday, June 1 2017 5:05 AM EDT2017-06-01 09:05:42 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

    Albany police are urging people to be safe on ATVs after a number of fatal ATV wrecks in southwest Georgia.

    More >>

  • Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Giant machine will block GA roads tonight

    Friday, June 2 2017 7:45 AM EDT2017-06-02 11:45:53 GMT
    The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)The Mega-Lolad is too heavy to cross I-95's bridges (Source: GDOT)

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>

    The mega load will park at the Interstate 75 welcome center in Lowndes County until 8 p.m. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly