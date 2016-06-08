Leeder excited to focus on GSW AD role

There's not a new boss, but it may feel a little different in the Georgia Southwestern athletic office soon.

GSW confirmed Tuesday WALB Sports' report that head men's basketball coach Mike Leeder was stepping down to focus full time on his athletic director duties.

Leeder is leaving his spot on the bench after 10 years and 243 wins with the Hurricanes.

He's served in the dual role for two years, and says he feels it's time to devote 100% of his energy to being the Hurricanes A.D.

Leeder says there are many things he'd like to accomplish in Americus, and he's already got two long term goals to undertake.

"We need an improvement in facilities, and we certainly need an improvement in scholarships," Leeder says. "That'll go hand in hand with the external fundraising and the growth of the university."

Leeder says he'll probably miss being a coach during the season, but adds he's excited about remaining with the athletic department.

"The opportunity maybe to coach the coaches a little bit, and be a little more involved maybe with the 180 other student-athletes on this campus," he says. "That's certainly exciting as we move forward."

Leeder says the school hopes to announce a new head men's basketball coach by the end of the month and a new head women's soccer coach by next week.

