Department of Agriculture announces Cotton Ginning Cost Share Program

The US Department of Agriculture announced the Cotton Ginning Cost Share Program. (Source: WALB)

A new program will help south Georgia cotton producers. (Source: WALB)

Financial help is coming for south Georgia cotton producers.

The US Department of Agriculture announced the Cotton Ginning Cost Share Program.

It provides one-time payments after a world cotton surplus caused cotton prices to plunge, hurting US producers.

On Tuesday, Georgia's two US Senators, Congressman Sanford Bishop and the Georgia Cotton Commission all issued statements praising the decision.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.