Albany skate park needs repairs

The volunteer manager of Albany's popular skate park said that the city needs to pay for repairs.

The park is usually busy on weekends with skateboarders.

The owner of Rabbitman's Footwear, which is located at the park, went before city commissioners on Tuesday to ask them to put money in the budget for park repairs.

"So, we are still responsible for the park and it appears it needs some maintenance done on it, and the maintenance of course, for all the buildings that we have," said Mayor Dorothy Hubbard.

Mayor Hubbard expects more discussion before city leaders decide whether to include money for the park in the city budget.

The new budget goes into effect July 1.

