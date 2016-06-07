Woman arrested for faking cancer, taking charity

Officials said that she claimed to be raising money for cancer treatments. (Source: WALB)

Mandy Thortnon Hargraves was arrested and charged with misdemeanor theft by deception. (Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)

A Lowndes County woman was arrested for faking cancer and taking the charity money.

Mandy Thornton Hargraves turned herself in Monday morning.

A year ago she launched multiple fundraisers and set up a GoFundMe page.

After nearly a year of investigating, the sheriff's office has confirmed she never had cancer.

Now they are warning the public about the dangers of online donating.

"They're extremely easy to set up. People need to do some research to make sure they understand what they're donating to. People tend to have very charitable hearts and that's great, but make sure you're not being taken advantage of in the process," said Captain Stryde Jones with the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office.

Hargraves was charged with misdemeanor theft by deception, and she is now out on bond.

