Albany's Celebrity-Chef hosts Cooking Contest

Culinary students at Albany Technical College competed The "Wicker & Whisk and Georgia Grown" Recipe Contest, hosted by celebrity chef and Wicker & Whisk founder Lara Lyn Carter.

Described as a "Food Network-Style throw down competition" by Carter, all chefs used Georgia Grown food.

Carter says, "All of the students are using one of my products from Wicker & Whisk. Some are using the Merlot, some the Port Wine Mustard, some are using the Homegrown Herb Dressing. And, they all have to create an original recipe using one of the products."

The chefs got really creative.

A top-three recipe was a tofu-cheesecake custard made with the Port Wine Mustard Sauce.

The winning recipe from student Chefs Jesse Brown and Ivan Boucher was a pretzel and panko-crusted fresh catfish with local veggies, all prepared using the Homegrown Herb Dressing.

The four judges were WALB"s Melissa Hodges, The Albany Herald's Brad McEwen, Southwest Georgia Living Magazine's K.K. Snyder, and Georgia Grown's Beth Meeks.

