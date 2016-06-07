'Victorian Adventures' summer camp brings history to life

Some young ladies are bringing Victorian era traditions back to life this week.

Crafting, dancing and looking back at the lives of those in high society, and the working class, are the focus of the Georgia Museum of Agriculture summer camp.

The different educational experiences will help campers prepare to host a tea party for guests on their final day.

Education Coordinator Kelly Scott says the week of new experiences shows girls that people found many ways to have fun before digital devices existed.

"Computers and TVs were not around," Scott said. "Kids had to entertain themselves in other ways and they can do that now. They don't always have to be in front of the TV or on the computer."

The museum is offering several other educational camps throughout the summer.

