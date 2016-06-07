Police Department Job Openings, Crime Concerns

If you are looking for a job, you might want to check out the Albany Police Department.

There are 30 vacancies at the entry-level patrol division.

According to a city finance official, the department's attrition rate has been steady at about 18%.

The city is working on its annual budget, with $17.4 million dollars allocated for the police department.

That's about a million dollars less than the year before, with cuts in both the amount funded for hiring and operations.

At Tuesday's Albany City Commission Meeting, Commissioner Jon Howard questioned Albany's Police Chief about ways to lower crime, and concerns from citizens about crime.

The Chief said that the hiring of officers was an issue, as well as communicating with Spanish-speaking populations.

The City's budget must be approved and take effect July 1.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.