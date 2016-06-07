Public, private sector team up to help downtown Fitzgerald

Jason Floyd is one the first business owners to take matters into his own hand, transforming the cityscape.

"At first, this tree well was kind of looking bare." The Colony Business Association is partnering with the City of Fitzgerald to create a tree well adoption program.



Assistant Community Development Director Whitney Justice says the program is just a small part of an initiative to beautify Downtown Fitzgerald. "We kind of have an unofficial model this year called getting clean in sixteen. We're just trying to make our town prettier and a cleaner, happier environment."



Flowers now line the road outside of Floyd's store Pawn Country. He and his wife spent a day planting them and laying out fresh mulch.



Floyd says he decided to take ownership of making his wells look good because he wants to revitalize the area. "Back when I was growing up, it was very busy and everything. Anything we can do to make downtown Fitzgerald the downtown it used to be is a good thing."



He says his efforts take a little burden off the city, but could also attract more customers to his store. "I hope every downtown business is forefront and actually getting a tree well for themselves and keeping everything nice down here. The nicer we keep it. The more business we're going to have."



And Floyd's desire to get other business owners behind the project is starting to catch on.

His next door neighbor, who has been a grocer for almost five decades, is welcoming the changes with open arms.

Officials are also hoping more businesses get behind the cause.

