Civic Center costs a lot, but is important

Anticipated revenue at Albany's Civic Center is drastically down on paper, but city officials say it still has a lot of benefit for the community.
Projected income from the Civic Center is expected to be $334,000 this fiscal year. The annual cost of operating the Civic Center is $2.6 million, leaving a deficit of about $2.2 million.
"It's an asset that is fully paid for. Previous suggestions to remove it were very poorly received, because it's an asset the community has grown attached to put a lot of money into it, but not generating a lot of revenue," said Sharon Subadan, Albany City Manager.
The bulk of the money to pay for the Civic Center comes from hotel-motel taxes. About half-million dollars is subsidized by local taxpayers.
