Albany airport runway needs major repair

Following a major resurfacing project at Albany's airport, more work is needed to repair cracks on the runway.



The sealing work will be done on the main runway at the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport.



The city's Transportation Director David Hamilton says the work is needed to maintain Federal Aviation guidelines. "It's a safety issue and on the south apron it's a capacity issue and to make sure we meet the standards for that."

The Airport's South Apron will also be remarked, allowing for pilots to see the lines clearly.



The runway was resurfaced about two years ago. The repairs will cost $432,000.

