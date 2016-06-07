Tifton looks to fill board vacancies

The City of Tifton is looking for people that want to shape the way their community is run. There are a number of open spots on city boards that administrators want filled.

Areas include historic preservation, Tourism, zoning and city beautification.



Mayor Julie Smith says one of the best way to impact how local government works is to volunteer on a board.



"I think it's really important for people to get involved that way particularly on those boards like planning and zoning where they're making decisions on what businesses might be located in a particular place or could a subdivision be put in a particular place. It's important for them to be involved in that way."



Different boards require different qualifications. CLICK HERE for more information on the boards.



