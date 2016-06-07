Mother, children escape Dougherty County house fire

A Dougherty County home was destroyed by fire overnight Tuesday leaving a family displaced.

Firefighters were called to the home at 207 Ramsey Road around 1:15 A.M. and found flames coming from the home.

Lynette Walker and her two daughters were sleeping when the fire broke out but managed to escape.

Walker says her daughter awoke to what smelled like candles burning and alerted her mom and sister.

They managed to save their car from the fire before flames spread to the carport.

Albany Firefighters were on scene overnight and are working to determine what started the fire.

