Albany man mistakes wife for intruder, shoots her multiple times

An Albany woman remained in the surgical intensive care unit at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Monday night after being shot by her husband.

Michael Knowles told police he thought 43 year-old Atalaya Knowles was an intruder when he shot her in both legs and the upper body in their apartment on Nottingham Way about 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

Mrs. Knowles told responding officers she did not believe her husband shot her on purpose. Albany Police are still investigating and have not filed any charges.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.