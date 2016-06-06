Lee Co. hosts summer league camp

Summer time is the time to get better for all high school athletes. Several area basketball teams are taking advantage of the time off from school in Lee County this week.

The Trojans kicked off their two day summer league Monday afternoon.

Several south Georgia teams are hitting the court in an effort to get those games in, and build the experience of their younger talent.

Lee County head coach Kirven Davis says it doesn't just make coaching sense to take part in these camps, but economic sense as well.

"It's a whole lot cheaper than camp, but they get the same amount of games. It's close. Kids can go back and forth," Davis says. "This is our third year doing it. It's just an opportunity for these kids around here to get some games in because it seems like that month of June gets shorter and shorter every year."

Davis says these games also give coaches and players a chance to scout other area teams.

"It gives us a great opportunity to see some different styles," he says. "We're in 6A, and we've got teams from 2A and 4A teams that come in and play. Everybody has different styles of play, so that helps us all around."

The camp continues Tuesday in Leesburg.

