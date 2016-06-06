Child molestation trial begins in Albany

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a suspected child molester in Albany.

The trial is being held outside the normal court calendar to accommodate the schedule of court interpreters needed for this case.

Dougherty District Attorney Greg Edwards said, "Jorge Enrique Villarreal is being charged with aggravated child molestation, sexual battery, child molestation, sexual battery of a child under 16, and these are the charges being tried at this moment here in Dougherty County."

Edwards did not give us details on the allegations against Villarreal.

