D.A. explains murder charges against toddler's mom

Dougherty County prosecutors are now preparing a murder case against a mother now accused of killing her toddler.

Monday afternoon, they took out warrants charging Clarion Garrison with malice murder, felony murder, cruelty to a child and aggravated assault in the death of 2 year-old Nyelle Garrison. Her body was found hidden in the family's apartment on March 9.

The mother was initially charged with concealing a death, but District Attorney Greg Edwards says new evidence shows the little girl died after being given too much prescription medicine and being suffocated. "It has been determined that the cause of death in this investigation was a homicide, therefore the charges have been upgraded, and the state will be pursuing those charges in this particular case," Edwards said.

A WALB News 10 investigation showed the Division of Family and Children Services began investigating Clarion Garrison when Nyelle suffered a serious medication overdose when she was just 8 months old.

DFCS worked with the family for nearly two years and was about to close out their case when Nyelle's body was discovered.

