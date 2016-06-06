Pay increase for Dougherty employees and no tax hike

Dougherty County employees are getting a pay raise.

Dougherty County Commissioners have included a 3% cost-of-living increase in the new budget.

Employees got both a cost-of-living and a merit pay hike totaling about 5.3 % last year, but prior to that it had been eight years since their last pay increase, according to County Assistant Administrator Michael McCoy.

The Commission will not be raising the millage rate to pay for the increase.

The budget takes effect July 1.

