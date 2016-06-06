Local filmmaker seeks extras

Extras are needed for the movie Spook Bridge (Source: WALB)

RKDS Entertainment & Media, LLC is looking for local individuals to participate in its new film, Spook Bridge.

The horror film will take place in Quitman.

They are looking for local people to fill a courtroom during the filming of their first scene.

Filming will take place on Saturday, June 18th. In order to participate you must be 18 or older.

Filmmakers say it was important to involve the community in this experience.

"I wanted to fill the courthouse with locals because it's the local community that's helping us to achieve this film," explains company co-owner Roy Kirkland.

They hope to have Spook Bridge finished by Halloween.

