Comm. may ask for road to be shut down

Problems of poaching and debris still exist along one South Georgia dirt road.

Walker Ducker Road is one of the few county-maintained dirt roads remaining in Dougherty County, near Pine Knoll Plantation.



Commissioner Harry James says he's getting complaints about gunfire from illegal hunting and target shooting.



There are also tires and other litter dumped on the road.

"We have contacted code enforcement to do some spot checking to monitor behavior on the road and to look into what we can do to clean up the debris on the road," said Dougherty Co. Commissioner Harry James.

Commissioner James asked the county to take another look at closing the road.

