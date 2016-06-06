Storm preps underway in Lowndes Co., Valdosta

The rain continues tonight for much of south Georgia. It's been non-stop today in many places, with more on the way, so Valdosta and Lowndes County are trying to head off problems from Tropical Storm Colin.



Crews in the county and the city are checking power lines, trees, and have extra staff on stand-by. But they both say they also need help from residents.



With up to six inches of rain and high winds expected to roll through the Valdosta area, city and county officials are urging residents to be ready. "Preparation is the biggest thing. Removing anything that can be blown away that can cause other damage," said Public Works Director Richard Hardy.



They're safety guidelines we've heard before. "We are asking people to stay of the roads unless they have to travel," said Paige Dukes of Lowndes County.



And now they're asking citizens to remember one more thing. "We're really asking people to not call 911 unless it's an emergency. Obviously, a tree over the road, water over the road, someone who has been hurt or is in danger," Dukes said.



The county urges residents to be patient about minor issues and clean-up requests and is asking that citizens do NOT call 911 about those minor issues.

"911 is going to be extremely busy taking care of our first responders as well as those people that call in that need help," Dukes said.



Minor issues like potential tree limbs falling or light flooding, and the city is reminding everyone within city limits to report those minor issues to the new Valdosta Click-N-Fix app



"We have people looking at this 24/7. So if there's a problem we know who to direct. That app goes to the department and we direct people accordingly," said Hardy.



They say help from the citizens will make emergency operations run smoothly. "If citizens do their part of assisting us than our man power can be used on other areas that requires a little bit more intense emergency situations," said Hardy.



Now the Lowndes County Emergency Operations Center will open at 7:00 tonight. They also urge residents to look to local media for weather updates. If you don't already have, you should down load the WALB News and First Alert Weather apps at you app market place.



