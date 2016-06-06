Albany mom charged with murder in baby's death

The Dougherty District Attorney just took out warrants, charging Clarion Garrison with murdering her young daughter.

Two-year-old Nyelle Garrison was found dead- and hidden- in the family’s apartment at the River Crest Apartment Complex on March 9th.

The mother was later arrested in Ocala, Florida, and charged with concealing a death. She remains in the Dougherty County Jail.

D.A. Greg Edwards says the final autopsy report shows Nyelle died from a combination of asphyxiation and prescription drugs in her system.

The mother is now also charged with malice murder, felony, murder, two counts of felony cruelty to a child, and aggravated assault.

