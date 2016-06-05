Taco Bell celebrates GED program graduate

A Taco Bell employee is being celebrated by the company after getting her GED while working a busy schedule.

Santana Campbell passed five months of online classes to complete the company-sponsored program.

Taco Bell also offers incentives for high school and college diploma-seekers.

Campbell's family and coworkers threw her a surprise party at the restaurant once she had finished the program.

“They had everything set up nice and a big sign with my name on it," Campbell said. "It made me feel special. They’re all like my family.”

Campbell plans on attending college to earn a degree in business administration.

