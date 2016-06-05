Tropical storm warning could mean possible tornadoes for south G - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tropical storm warning could mean possible tornadoes for south GA

By Michael Reed, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A tropical storm warning could mean more for south GA (Source: WALB) A tropical storm warning could mean more for south GA (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Preparations are being made in Florida, due to a tropical storm warning.

Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and will bring potential heavy rain to various parts of Florida and southwest Georgia.

The National Weather Service confirms that the Tropical Depression could later strengthen to tropical storm Colin.

Counties along the southern edge of I-75 will likely receive two to three inches of rainfall, with the possible risk of tornadoes by Monday night. These include Lowndes, Clint, and Echols counties.

Continue to stay on top of all breaking weather by downloading the WALB First Alert Weather App here.

Copyright 2016 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Man in FLA hospital after I-75 chase, wreck

    Man in FLA hospital after I-75 chase, wreck

    Monday, March 27 2017 2:09 PM EDT2017-03-27 18:09:27 GMT
    (Source: SPUI-Public-domain-Wikimedia-Commons)(Source: SPUI-Public-domain-Wikimedia-Commons)

    Last Thursday, in the pre-dawn hours, a man led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a wreck that left him with critical injuries. 

    More >>

    Last Thursday, in the pre-dawn hours, a man led police on a high-speed chase that resulted in a wreck that left him with critical injuries. 

    More >>

  • Will FEMA extend Monday's registration deadline?

    Will FEMA extend Monday's registration deadline?

    Monday, March 27 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-03-27 16:16:41 GMT

    With less than 7 hours to go before the last FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in South Georgia closes permanently, and the deadline to register with FEMA expires, the staff is seeing a steady flow of people seeking help.  

    More >>

    With less than 7 hours to go before the last FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in South Georgia closes permanently, and the deadline to register with FEMA expires, the staff is seeing a steady flow of people seeking help.  

    More >>

  • Thomas schools increase security after social 'threat'

    Thomas schools increase security after social 'threat'

    Monday, March 27 2017 11:51 AM EDT2017-03-27 15:51:54 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    The Thomas County School Messenger says that the system beefed up school security today, after a social media threat, that it deemed 'vague and not credible." 

    More >>

    The Thomas County School Messenger says that the system beefed up school security today, after a social media threat, that it deemed 'vague and not credible." 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly