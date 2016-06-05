Tropical storm warning could mean possible tornadoes for south GA

A tropical storm warning could mean more for south GA (Source: WALB)

Preparations are being made in Florida, due to a tropical storm warning.

Tropical Depression Three has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and will bring potential heavy rain to various parts of Florida and southwest Georgia.

The National Weather Service confirms that the Tropical Depression could later strengthen to tropical storm Colin.

Counties along the southern edge of I-75 will likely receive two to three inches of rainfall, with the possible risk of tornadoes by Monday night. These include Lowndes, Clint, and Echols counties.

Continue to stay on top of all breaking weather by downloading the WALB First Alert Weather App here.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.