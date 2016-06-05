Tifton restaurant featured in Destination America TV show

The restaurant will be featured in a Destination America show (Source: WALB)

Film crews have been at '41 & Main' in Tifton (Source: WALB)

A Tifton restaurant is getting ready for its television debut. A film crew stopped at '41 and Main' to shoot several episodes of a Destination America show called Barbeque Rules earlier Sunday.

The series features award-winning Pitmaster Myron Mixon, who partners with the Tifton eatery to provide products and recipes.

Co-Owner Tom Daly says the production will showcase the city as well as his restaurant.

"They shot some scenes coming down Main Street featuring Tifton. That's really what we're trying to do, because this is a nationally syndicated show, is to highlight the restaurant, but also Tifton and the rejuvenation that we're having downtown," said Daly.

The episodes will be airing in mid-July.

