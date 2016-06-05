Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to cross-county high speed chase

Multiple agencies were involved to stop the vehicle (Source: Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office)

Crisp County Sheriff's Deputies were led on a high speed chase, after three people stole gas from a station in Arabi Sunday morning.

Officials spotted the vehicle in question at exit 99 and proceeded to pull it over.

The driver fled north, took an exit going east, and turned around to speed back north after reaching a dead end.

Cordele Police, Georgia State Patrol, Vienna Police, and Dooly County Sheriffs continued the pursuit on Highway 215.

The driver turned west on the highway, leading Dooly Co. Deputies to deploy stop sticks. The vehicle was then put to a stop after the tires were deflated.

The suspects involved and the amount of gas stolen is not yet known, as police are still investigating the situation.

The vehicle was stolen from Houston Co.

