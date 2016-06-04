Young anglers compete in fishing rodeo

Dougherty County Public Works teamed up with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to host an annual youth fishing rodeo.

The D.N.R. stocked the Robert Cross Park pond with more than 2,000 catfish, but the event was about more than just getting a bite.

"It's important to get the next generation involved in fishing to keep outdoor recreation alive," Chucky Mathis, Assistant Public Works Director for Dougherty County, said.

The young angler with the most fish at the end of the day got a prize and others received fishing poles donated by sponsors.

Amaryia Reese, who was participating in the rodeo, said she's been to the pond before, but remembers how she felt after her first catch.

"Last time we came here, I fell in the pond and I caught a fish," Reese said. "I was so happy because that was my first time fishing here."

That sense of joy is something Mathis is hoping to tap into.



"In today's technological age, kids spend their time indoors on technological instruments," Mathis said. "To be healthy and to be a part of nature, we're missing out on that. So, that is what this all about."

