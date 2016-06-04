'Our Living Legends' Gala honors senior citizens

The event was hosted by Our Living Legends of Leesburg (Source: WALB)

Many seniors were honored at the gala (Source: WALB)

The long lives of Lee County seniors were celebrated with a little laughter Saturday afternoon.

Comedian Broderick Rice cracked jokes about the joys of old age at a gala. It was hosted by the group Our Living Legends of Leesburg.

The event also included prayer, songs and a presentation honoring those in the audience.

It was all about recognizing the work done by the older generation.

"We don't want them to forget that they helped us, and molded us into the people we are today," said organizer Gwen West.

This was the fourth year the group held the 'Our Living Legends' Gala.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.