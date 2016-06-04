Albany Tech holds open house

Organizers see the event as good for the school and the economy (Source: WALB)

Instructors showed off what they had to offer at an open house (Source: WALB)

Instructors at Albany Tech showed off what the school has offer during an open house Saturday.

Prospective students interested in Fall enrollment applied, registered, and took placement tests for more than 90 of the programs on campus.

High school students also learned about how they could earn college credit before graduating.

The open house also showed people how the curriculum can benefit the community.

"It's a benefit to the economic development of Southwest Georgia because, as we educate our community, they go out into workforce development.

So, it's a win-win situation for Albany Tech and the economy," said Academic Affairs VP Tanjula Petty.

If you couldn't make it to the open house event, you still have until early August to apply for classes.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.