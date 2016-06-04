Tift's Jackson celebrates VT signing

Tift County's Tyrie Jackson had a plan.

He was going to play at Georgia Tech, joining his older brother Tadric as a Yellow Jacket. That is, until Tech fired Brian Gregory and hired Josh Pastner in his place. According to Tyrie, Pastner never offered him.

So the Blue Devil star was left looking for a college home. Earlier this week, Jackson found it in the same conference.

"It's been kind of like a Plan B ever since my first plan didn't work out so well," he says. "I just moved on. I wasn't about to sit there and wait for nobody. I had to keep it moving and go on to better things."

Jackson signed with Virginia Tech earlier this week. On Friday, he celebrated the occasion with family, friends, and teammates.

"It was pretty exciting when I stepped on campus," Jackson says. "It's beautiful up there, and [Virginia Tech head coach Buzz Williams] is amazing with how he treats his guards and how he treats his players."

"Everything in his game fits Virginia Tech's style of basketball," says Tift County head coach Eric Holland. "He's blue collar. He'll get at you, play hard, make shots, make plays, set his teammates up, and compete every possession."

Jackson had scheduled visits to Auburn, Wichita State, Jacksonville, and a few other places, but cancelled them after signing with Virginia Tech.

Holland believes the Hokies got a steal of a player.

"I truly believe he's the best player in the state of Georgia in the Class of 2016," Holland says. "A lot of schools just missed the best player in the state of Georgia in the Class of 2016."

